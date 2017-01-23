Man charged in armed robbery at North Charleston hotel
Police say Damien Ja'quan La'von Lemon, 19, of Midwood Drive, is charged with three counts of armed robbery in connection with an incident Monday at Econo Lodge, 7415 Northside Drive, in North Charleston. Three victims reported that two men entered their unlocked room about 5:30 p.m. and brandished handguns while demanding their wallets, phones and car keys.
