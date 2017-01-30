Man arrested after robbing a North Ch...

Man arrested after robbing a North Charleston Dollar General and stabbing a store employee

Read more: Post and Courier

A man was arrested Monday after allegedly stealing a cooler with items inside from a Dollar General on Rivers Avenue in North Charleston and stabbing a store employee. Christopher Johnson, 36, who lives on Bobs Corner Drive in Moncks Corner, was charged with armed robbery, second-degree assault and battery, and possession of a knife during the commission of a violent crime.

