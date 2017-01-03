Lowes Foods eyes Summerville for 2nd ...

Lowes Foods eyes Summerville for 2nd Charleston-area supermarket

The closest Lowes Foods supermarkets to Charleston are along the Grand Strand. This store is in the chain's hometown of Winston-Salem, N.C. File The $15.5 million planned redevelopment of an aging Summerville shopping center will bring a new supermarket chain to the Lowcountry.

