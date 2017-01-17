Longtime CEO of Charleston's St. Fran...

Longtime CEO of Charleston's St. Francis hospital to retire

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

Allen Carroll has been CEO of Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital in West Ashley since 1995. Provided/Roper St. Francis Allen Carroll will step down in May after 27 years at the West Ashley medical center, it was announced Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Goodbye Obamacare freeloaders! HA HA HA! 1 hr Busy DOJ 4
News Women's March on Washington plans sister march ... 17 hr Dudley 7
News Local chainsaw artist and Bikers for Trump foun... Tue Trump is Winning 1
Woman Cuts Baby From Womb of Another Tue Trump is Winning 2
News AG Lynch says 'We still face head winds' Tue inbred Genius 4
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... Tue Island of Oysters 3
Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12) Tue CoC 91
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Charleston, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,837 • Total comments across all topics: 278,031,398

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC