Lights out on I-526 worry North Charleston mayor
For most of the past two years, the lights have been out on Interstate 526 between Interstate 26 and the Don N. Holt Bridge. North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey says that's dangerous.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charleston City Police Profiling Citizens?
|Tue
|The Constitution
|2
|Smack The Invaders of Charleston
|Tue
|LMAO
|6
|run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16)
|Mon
|Real News
|25
|More than 2,000 join women's march in Charleston
|Jan 22
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Why arent the Clintons is prison yet? Lets go M...
|Jan 22
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Why are white women so insecure (Dec '11)
|Jan 21
|ndws
|37
|Goodbye Obamacare freeloaders! HA HA HA!
|Jan 19
|Trump Rocks
|6
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC