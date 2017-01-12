Legislators take second pass at bill ...

Legislators take second pass at bill promoting rural jobs, Charleston port cargo

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

Legislation intended to boost cargo at the Port of Charleston and jobs in rural Orangeburg County is making its way through the state Senate. File/Staff Legislation intended to boost cargo at the Port of Charleston and jobs in rural Orangeburg County is making its way through the state Senate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Women's March on Washington plans sister march ... 1 hr Trump is Winning 1
News 9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15) 4 hr Loveeveryone 330
Thinking of moving to Charleston, feedback? 9 hr Stay Away 2
run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16) Thu Chomp 22
News Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t... Jan 9 Facts Trump Libs 1
Vetting Cabinet Members Jan 9 B Holland 1
Hillary Clinton is the Antichrist & the daughte... Jan 7 Hillary For Prison 30
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Charleston County was issued at January 13 at 10:06PM EST

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Ivory Coast
 

Charleston, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,798 • Total comments across all topics: 277,885,423

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC