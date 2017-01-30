Ladya s Islanda s Boland files motion...

Ladya s Islanda s Boland files motion to change plea in attempted school shooting

A Lady's Island woman committed to a federal prison hospital for mental treatments after attempting to shoot people at a private school in Charleston said she wants to change her insanity plea to guilty, in hopes of getting released. Alice Boland, 32, said in the Jan. 4 filing she pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity after the incident in February 2013 because she thought she would get treatment and be released, according to The Charleston Post and Courier .

