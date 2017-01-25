Judge sends sealed files in Dylann Roof case to state court
In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Charleston, S.C., Dylann Roof is escorted from the Cleveland County Courthouse in Shelby, N.C. The South Carolina judge overseeing the upcoming state trial of the convicted church shooter will review sealed federal court records dealing with Roof's mental competency, which might prevent the need to evaluate him again. On Tuesday, Jan. 24 U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel ordered that transcripts from Roof's competency hearings, psychological evaluations and records from defense experts be sent to Circuit Judge J.C. Nicholson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charleston City Police Profiling Citizens?
|Tue
|The Constitution
|2
|Smack The Invaders of Charleston
|Tue
|LMAO
|6
|run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16)
|Mon
|Real News
|25
|More than 2,000 join women's march in Charleston
|Jan 22
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Why arent the Clintons is prison yet? Lets go M...
|Jan 22
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Why are white women so insecure (Dec '11)
|Jan 21
|ndws
|37
|Goodbye Obamacare freeloaders! HA HA HA!
|Jan 19
|Trump Rocks
|6
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC