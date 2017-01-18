How Charleston Music Hall combats online ticket scalping
Thousands flocked to the Charleston Music Hall website on the morning of Jan. 13 to try their hand at getting what had become the hottest ticket in town: comedian Dave Chappelle, live in Charleston. Within five minutes of tickets going on sale, the venue received 540 calls from those hoping to reserve a seat, and tickets were sold out in minutes.
