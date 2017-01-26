Hicks column: Former Lincoln students at Wando illustrate bigger schools problem
When the Charleston County School Board voted to close Lincoln High last year, member Michael Miller warned they were setting those kids up to fail. A story from Deanna Pan in today's paper notes that 60 percent of former Lincoln students are struggling academically at Wando High School.
