Grapevine: Charleston ports agency to close $38 million HQ sale
The State Ports Authority's $38 million sale of its headquarters building overlooking Charleston Harbor will rank among the top prices ever fetched for an office building on Charleston's peninsula. Nearly a year after announcing plans to sell its waterfront headquarters, the SPA is expected to close the deal Wednesday with Los Angeles-based hotel developer Lowe Enterprises .
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charleston City Police Profiling Citizens?
|Sat
|What Year 2017
|1
|Charleston public housing to get $4.6 million i...
|Dec 30
|For Real
|1
|Most Black Men Are Rude
|Dec 30
|For Real
|3
|Car shot in North Charleston shopping plaza
|Dec 29
|Steve
|2
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|Dec 27
|BMW
|86
|New roads bill would give counties option to ga...
|Dec 27
|New FBI Coming
|1
|TV show looking for families for backyard makeo... (Sep '09)
|Dec 26
|Lisa Burley
|83
