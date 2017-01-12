Future USS Ralph Johnson to be commissioned in Charleston, S.C.
The future USS RALPH JOHNSON was launched at the Huntington Ingalls Industries shipyard Dec. 12. The ship, a Flight IIA destroyer, will be equipped with Aegis Baseline 9 which incorporates Integrated Air and Missile Defense and enhanced Ballistic Missile Defense capabilities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Moultrie News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Women's March on Washington plans sister march ...
|4 hr
|Lockem Up
|2
|9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15)
|Fri
|Loveeveryone
|330
|Thinking of moving to Charleston, feedback?
|Fri
|Stay Away
|2
|run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16)
|Thu
|Chomp
|22
|Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t...
|Jan 9
|Facts Trump Libs
|1
|Vetting Cabinet Members
|Jan 9
|B Holland
|1
|Hillary Clinton is the Antichrist & the daughte...
|Jan 7
|Hillary For Prison
|30
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC