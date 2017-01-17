From 'Ellen' to Charleston, Quincy Jones is ready to hit the stage
In just the last year, LA-based stand-up comic Quincy Jones met Ellen Degeneres and performed his own HBO comedy special dubbed Burning the Light . "I was very blessed this year, and I'm definitely aware of it," says Jones.
Read more at Charleston City Paper.
