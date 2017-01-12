Flag Day 'Roo Run' in Charleston

The Pantry's Kangaroo Express hid 13 of its refillable "Roo Cups" around Charleston, S.C., on Flag Day, June 14, for the "Roo Run" in honor of the American flag's 13 stripes representing the original 13 colonies. The limited-edition mugs have been selling quickly in stores and are expected to sell out by next week, the retailer said.

