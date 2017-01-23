Firm with Charleston ties to build massive database tracking U.S. stock markets' every move
The New York-based financial technology firm Thesys has an office on Calhoun Street. The company won a contract to build a massive database tracking financial markets' every move.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charleston City Police Profiling Citizens?
|5 hr
|The Constitution
|2
|Smack The Invaders of Charleston
|6 hr
|LMAO
|6
|run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16)
|23 hr
|Real News
|25
|More than 2,000 join women's march in Charleston
|Sun
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Why arent the Clintons is prison yet? Lets go M...
|Sun
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Goodbye Obamacare freeloaders! HA HA HA!
|Jan 19
|Trump Rocks
|6
|Women's March on Washington plans sister march ...
|Jan 17
|Dudley
|7
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC