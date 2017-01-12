Fire destroys mobile home on Johns Is...

Fire destroys mobile home on Johns Island

The blaze was reported at 11:49 a.m. and units with the St. John's Fire District and Charleston, St. Andrews, James Island and North Charleston fire departments were dispatched to the scene, according to Ryan Kunitzer, a fire marshal and battalion chief for the fire district. Charleston County Emergency Medical Services staff and Charleston County sheriff's deputies were also sent to the scene located on Cooke Road, Kunitzer said.

