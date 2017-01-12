Fire destroys mobile home on Johns Island
The blaze was reported at 11:49 a.m. and units with the St. John's Fire District and Charleston, St. Andrews, James Island and North Charleston fire departments were dispatched to the scene, according to Ryan Kunitzer, a fire marshal and battalion chief for the fire district. Charleston County Emergency Medical Services staff and Charleston County sheriff's deputies were also sent to the scene located on Cooke Road, Kunitzer said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Women's March on Washington plans sister march ...
|3 hr
|GranMary
|3
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|5 hr
|DC Talk
|90
|Women Sentenced to Ten Years For Murder Plan
|5 hr
|DC Talk
|1
|9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15)
|Jan 13
|Loveeveryone
|330
|Thinking of moving to Charleston, feedback?
|Jan 13
|Stay Away
|2
|run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16)
|Jan 12
|Chomp
|22
|Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t...
|Jan 9
|Facts Trump Libs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC