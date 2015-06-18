Evidence paints Dylann Roof as racist...

Evidence paints Dylann Roof as racist, drifting loner

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof is escorted from the Cleveland County Courthouse in Shelby, N.C. The sentencing phase of Roof's federal trial begins Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2016, in Charleston. He could face the death penalty or life in prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thinking of moving to Charleston, feedback? 9 hr John S 1
Charleston, SC is Sooooooooo FAKE! (Jul '16) 20 hr Its Bad 6
News North Charleston woman arrested in connection w... 20 hr Its Bad 2
Abusive Women 20 hr SeaShells 2
News Study: South Carolina drivers ranked third wors... 20 hr SeaShells 2
Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12) Jan 2 Active Plus 87
Charleston City Police Profiling Citizens? Dec 31 What Year 2017 1
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Charleston, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,065 • Total comments across all topics: 277,653,278

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC