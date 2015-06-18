Evidence paints Dylann Roof as racist, drifting loner
In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof is escorted from the Cleveland County Courthouse in Shelby, N.C. The sentencing phase of Roof's federal trial begins Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2016, in Charleston. He could face the death penalty or life in prison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thinking of moving to Charleston, feedback?
|9 hr
|John S
|1
|Charleston, SC is Sooooooooo FAKE! (Jul '16)
|20 hr
|Its Bad
|6
|North Charleston woman arrested in connection w...
|20 hr
|Its Bad
|2
|Abusive Women
|20 hr
|SeaShells
|2
|Study: South Carolina drivers ranked third wors...
|20 hr
|SeaShells
|2
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|Jan 2
|Active Plus
|87
|Charleston City Police Profiling Citizens?
|Dec 31
|What Year 2017
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC