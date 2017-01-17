Even following a death sentence, Dylann Roof's fate remains uncertain
Before sentencing Dylann Roof to death, jurors were asked to consider the mitigating factors that would spare the 22-year-old white supremacist's life. Together, they unanimously acknowledged that Roof had cooperated with police, quickly confessed to slaying nine parishioners at Emanuel AME Church, and had no prior history of violent behavior.
