Editorial Roundup: Excerpts from recent editorials
The Post and Courier of Charleston, South Carolina on the confirmation of former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations: So now they are Ambassador Nikki Haley and Gov. Henry McMaster. Congratulations are due both, particularly Mrs. Haley, who dispelled doubts about her ability to handle the Cabinet-level position by her straightforward testimony to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|China Inn
|26
|Charleston City Police Profiling Citizens?
|4 hr
|Jurisprudence
|4
|Smack The Invaders of Charleston
|Jan 24
|LMAO
|6
|More than 2,000 join women's march in Charleston
|Jan 22
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Why arent the Clintons is prison yet? Lets go M...
|Jan 22
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Why are white women so insecure (Dec '11)
|Jan 21
|ndws
|37
|Goodbye Obamacare freeloaders! HA HA HA!
|Jan 19
|Trump Rocks
|6
