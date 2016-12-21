Dylann Roof Faces Sentencing in Federal Death Penalty Case
Dylann Roof's fate will soon be back in the hands of the jurors who found him guilty of killing nine black parishioners at a church in Charleston, South Carolina. The sentencing phase of Roof's federal trial, in which he could face the death penalty, is set to begin Tuesday.
