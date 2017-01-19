Downtown Charleston parking space goe...

Downtown Charleston parking space goes on sale for $74,000

A reserved parking space in downtown Charleston is on the market for $74,000. The Post and Courier of Charleston reports that Domicile Real Estate Brokerage is trying to sell the space on Burns Lane.

Charleston, SC

