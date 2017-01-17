Don't play games with succession rules
When Gov. Nikki Haley departs to become U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster will soon take her place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Smack The Invaders of Charleston
|4 hr
|G money
|4
|Why are white women so insecure (Dec '11)
|14 hr
|ndws
|37
|run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16)
|17 hr
|Watching
|23
|Goodbye Obamacare freeloaders! HA HA HA!
|Jan 19
|Trump Rocks
|6
|Women's March on Washington plans sister march ...
|Jan 17
|Dudley
|7
|Local chainsaw artist and Bikers for Trump foun...
|Jan 17
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Woman Cuts Baby From Womb of Another
|Jan 17
|Trump is Winning
|2
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC