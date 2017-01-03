'Dead giant': Storm fells California's 'drive-thru' sequoia
Fans are mourning a giant sequoia in California that's famous for a "drive-thru" hole carved into its trunk after a massive storm toppled the mighty tree. A tunnel was carved into the tree's trunk in the 1880s to allow tourists to pass through, though it weakened the giant.
