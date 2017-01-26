Culinary schools struggle with enrollment decline21 minutes ago

Culinary schools struggle with enroll...

Culinary schools struggle with enrollment decline

With enrollment in culinary institutes in decline and programs across the country closing their doors, schools such as the New England Culinary Institute in Montpelier, Vermont, which graduated celebrity chef Alton Brown, and the Culinary Institute of Charleston, South Carolina, are committed to staying relevant and in demand. "We're constantly looking for new ways and opportunities to grow our school," said Michael Carmel, head of culinary arts in Charleston.

