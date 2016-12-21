Coroner identifies passenger killed i...

Coroner identifies passenger killed in drunk driving accident in W. Ashley

Read more: WMBF

Officials with the Charleston County Coroner's Office say 23-year-old Charles Cameron Cox from the Charleston area died at 2:19 a.m. at MUSC from blunt force injuries. The Charleston County Sheriff's Office has charged 23-year-old Lorenzo Jaquane Baker of Moncks Corner with felony DUI resulting in death.

Charleston, SC

