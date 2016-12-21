Coroner identifies passenger killed in drunk driving accident in W. Ashley
Officials with the Charleston County Coroner's Office say 23-year-old Charles Cameron Cox from the Charleston area died at 2:19 a.m. at MUSC from blunt force injuries. The Charleston County Sheriff's Office has charged 23-year-old Lorenzo Jaquane Baker of Moncks Corner with felony DUI resulting in death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charleston City Police Profiling Citizens?
|Sat
|What Year 2017
|1
|Charleston public housing to get $4.6 million i...
|Dec 30
|For Real
|1
|Most Black Men Are Rude
|Dec 30
|For Real
|3
|Car shot in North Charleston shopping plaza
|Dec 29
|Steve
|2
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|Dec 27
|BMW
|86
|New roads bill would give counties option to ga...
|Dec 27
|New FBI Coming
|1
|Police seek pair suspected of stealing $10,000 ...
|Dec 22
|For Real
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC