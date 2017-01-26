Community reacts to skimmers found at gas stations
Two credit card skimmers were found on gas pumps at Exxons on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard in West Ashley and Harbor View Road on James Island. According to the police report, he got complaints from customers that the pump would not read cards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16)
|13 hr
|China Inn
|26
|Charleston City Police Profiling Citizens?
|13 hr
|Jurisprudence
|4
|Smack The Invaders of Charleston
|Jan 24
|LMAO
|6
|More than 2,000 join women's march in Charleston
|Jan 22
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Why arent the Clintons is prison yet? Lets go M...
|Jan 22
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Why are white women so insecure (Dec '11)
|Jan 21
|ndws
|37
|Goodbye Obamacare freeloaders! HA HA HA!
|Jan 19
|Trump Rocks
|6
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC