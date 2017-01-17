College of Charleston's postcard collection gives glimpse of past

Harlan Greene, head of the College of Charleston's Special Collections, examines some of the college's postcards from 20th century Charleston. Robert Behre/Staff This early 20th century postcard from White Point Garden shows the park before its gazebo was built where a large chunk of phosphate rock once stood Robert Behre/Staff This postcard depicts a view looking west down Beaufain Street, between St. Philip and Coming streets, an area of the city once known as "Coonville."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.