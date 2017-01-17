College of Charleston's postcard collection gives glimpse of past
Harlan Greene, head of the College of Charleston's Special Collections, examines some of the college's postcards from 20th century Charleston. Robert Behre/Staff This early 20th century postcard from White Point Garden shows the park before its gazebo was built where a large chunk of phosphate rock once stood Robert Behre/Staff This postcard depicts a view looking west down Beaufain Street, between St. Philip and Coming streets, an area of the city once known as "Coonville."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Goodbye Obamacare freeloaders! HA HA HA!
|3 hr
|Trump Rocks
|6
|Women's March on Washington plans sister march ...
|Tue
|Dudley
|7
|Local chainsaw artist and Bikers for Trump foun...
|Jan 17
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Woman Cuts Baby From Womb of Another
|Jan 17
|Trump is Winning
|2
|AG Lynch says 'We still face head winds'
|Jan 17
|inbred Genius
|4
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Jan 17
|Island of Oysters
|3
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|Jan 17
|CoC
|91
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC