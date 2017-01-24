College of Charleston professors discuss preserving academic freedom...
At a liberal arts institution, how do educators value all opinions in their classrooms or should they value all opinions in the classroom? That was the question posed at the beginning of a faculty forum that gathered a room full of concerned professors at the College of Charleston, many with questions surrounding their rights to academic freedom following President Donald Trump's election and a recently instituted student complaint website.
