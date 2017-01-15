Cold rain in store Saturday in Charleston area
Charleston-area residents are expected to see cold rain Saturday as a storm system forecast to bring snow to other parts of South Carolina sweeps through the region. Friday night: Showers, mainly after 11 p.m. Low around 40. Northeast wind 7 to 11 mph.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: FBI: Roof still embraces racist sym...
|1 hr
|Mikey
|3
|run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|New York
|21
|Thinking of moving to Charleston, feedback?
|20 hr
|John S
|1
|Charleston, SC is Sooooooooo FAKE! (Jul '16)
|Thu
|Its Bad
|6
|North Charleston woman arrested in connection w...
|Thu
|Its Bad
|2
|Abusive Women
|Thu
|SeaShells
|2
|Study: South Carolina drivers ranked third wors...
|Thu
|SeaShells
|2
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC