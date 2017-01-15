Cold rain in store Saturday in Charle...

Cold rain in store Saturday in Charleston area

Charleston-area residents are expected to see cold rain Saturday as a storm system forecast to bring snow to other parts of South Carolina sweeps through the region. Friday night: Showers, mainly after 11 p.m. Low around 40. Northeast wind 7 to 11 mph.

