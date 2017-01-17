City of Charleston releases new info ...

City of Charleston releases new info on West Ashley Master Plan contract

After Charleston City Council approved a revised contract last week with Dover Kohl for the West Ashley Master Plan, the city released all the documents detailing how the firm was selected - a process several council members had called into question. City Council voted 9-4 against the $498,800 contract with Dover Kohl when it was brought to the Ways and Means Committee last month.

