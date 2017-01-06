Chicago hate crime, Charleston shooti...

Chicago hate crime, Charleston shooting show how evil works, in black and white

In a fair and just world, it shouldn't matter that the victim was white and all four assailants were black, anymore than it matters whether the nine people Dylann Roof shot and killed in a South Carolina church were black. Evil is evil: It never likes what or whom it comes to destroy.

