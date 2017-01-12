Charleston's new area code ready to g...

Charleston's new area code ready to go, but 843 hangs on longer than expected

The Lowcountry has had two area codes for more than a year - technically. But the new 854 area code has been slow to roll out, and 843 has hung on longer than telecom planners expected.

