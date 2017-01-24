Charlestonians participate in D.C. Wo...

Charlestonians participate in D.C. Women's March

While thousands of locals marched at Brittlebank Park in Charleston on Saturday, Jan. 21, many more thousands of South Carolinians headed to the nation's capital for the Women's March on Washington where they joined an epic crowd in the streets for a peaceful protest of the new president's agenda, which promises to roll back much progress that has been made in healthcare, women's rights, gay rights, and environmental protections. The atmosphere in D.C. was festive and friendly with no arrests reported.

