Charleston Women's March underway, thousands brave rain to attend rally
Protesters hold signs in solidarity at Brittlebank Park Saturday afternoon at Charleston's Women's March. The protest was a sister march to the Women's March in Washington, D.C. Protesters hold signs in solidarity at Brittlebank Park Saturday afternoon at Charleston's Women's March.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are white women so insecure (Dec '11)
|Jan 19
|Katt
|36
|Goodbye Obamacare freeloaders! HA HA HA!
|Jan 19
|Trump Rocks
|6
|Women's March on Washington plans sister march ...
|Jan 17
|Dudley
|7
|Local chainsaw artist and Bikers for Trump foun...
|Jan 17
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Woman Cuts Baby From Womb of Another
|Jan 17
|Trump is Winning
|2
|AG Lynch says 'We still face head winds'
|Jan 17
|inbred Genius
|4
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Jan 17
|Island of Oysters
|3
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC