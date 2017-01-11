Charleston Victim's Mother Tells Dyla...

Charleston Victim's Mother Tells Dylann Roof: 'I Forgive You'

Felicia Sanders, the mother of one of the victims killed by Dylann Roof in a Charleston church, told Roof Wednesday morning at his sentencing hearing, "I forgive you." "That's the easiest thing I had to do.

