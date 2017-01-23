Charleston sheriff's office investiga...

Charleston sheriff's office investigates Hollywood bank robbery

11 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

Charleston County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to calls about a bank robbery at the First Citizens Bank in Hollywood today at about 5:00 p.m. A person of interest was being questioned by investigators, who had received a tip, at a residence on Morse Avenue in Johns Island. No more is known about the nature of the crime.

