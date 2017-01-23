Charleston sheriff's office investigates Hollywood bank robbery
Charleston County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to calls about a bank robbery at the First Citizens Bank in Hollywood today at about 5:00 p.m. A person of interest was being questioned by investigators, who had received a tip, at a residence on Morse Avenue in Johns Island. No more is known about the nature of the crime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16)
|13 hr
|Real News
|25
|Smack The Invaders of Charleston
|Sun
|Trump is Winning
|5
|More than 2,000 join women's march in Charleston
|Sun
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Why arent the Clintons is prison yet? Lets go M...
|Sun
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Goodbye Obamacare freeloaders! HA HA HA!
|Jan 19
|Trump Rocks
|6
|Women's March on Washington plans sister march ...
|Jan 17
|Dudley
|7
|Local chainsaw artist and Bikers for Trump foun...
|Jan 17
|Trump is Winning
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC