Charleston restaurants all over queso this year

Queso dip -- with winter greens, salsa verde, and warm chips with house spices -- from The Warehouse, on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. Wade Spees/Staff Queso dip -- with winter greens, salsa verde, and warm chips with house spices -- from The Warehouse, on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.