Charleston police: Suspect handed note to teller, attempted to rob bank
Police got the call around 3:20 p.m. that there was an attempted robbery at Southern First Bank, located at 480 East Bay St. The male handed a note to a bank teller and demanded money. He wrote in the note that he was armed with a handgun but never produced a weapon, according to police.
