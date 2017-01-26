Charleston police searching for two suspects wanted in seperate domestic violence incidents
Charleston police are asking for the public's help in finding two men wanted in connection with separate domestic violence incidents earlier this month. Robert Xavier Alexander, 31, is wanted in connection with two domestic violence incidents that occurred in the area of North Romney Street on Jan. 10 and 13, police said.
