Charleston police release photograph of car involved in fatal Coming Street hit-and-run
Charleston police are asking for the public's help to find this vehicle, which is suspected in a fatal hit-and-run on Coming Street and the Septima P. Clark Parkway on Dec. 19. Charleston Police Department/Provided Charleston police are asking for the public's help to find this vehicle, which is suspected in a fatal hit-and-run on Coming Street and the Septima P. Clark Parkway on Dec. 19. Charleston Police Department/Provided Charleston police have released a photograph of the vehicle suspected in a fatal hit-and-run last month at the intersection of Coming Street and the Septima P. Clark Parkway, which is also known as the Crosstown. The crash happened about 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19 in a northbound lane of the Crosstown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thinking of moving to Charleston, feedback?
|4 hr
|John S
|1
|Charleston, SC is Sooooooooo FAKE! (Jul '16)
|15 hr
|Its Bad
|6
|North Charleston woman arrested in connection w...
|15 hr
|Its Bad
|2
|Abusive Women
|15 hr
|SeaShells
|2
|Study: South Carolina drivers ranked third wors...
|16 hr
|SeaShells
|2
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|Jan 2
|Active Plus
|87
|Charleston City Police Profiling Citizens?
|Dec 31
|What Year 2017
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC