Charleston police release photograph ...

Charleston police release photograph of car involved in fatal Coming Street hit-and-run

14 hrs ago

Charleston police are asking for the public's help to find this vehicle, which is suspected in a fatal hit-and-run on Coming Street and the Septima P. Clark Parkway on Dec. 19. Charleston Police Department/Provided Charleston police are asking for the public's help to find this vehicle, which is suspected in a fatal hit-and-run on Coming Street and the Septima P. Clark Parkway on Dec. 19. Charleston Police Department/Provided Charleston police have released a photograph of the vehicle suspected in a fatal hit-and-run last month at the intersection of Coming Street and the Septima P. Clark Parkway, which is also known as the Crosstown. The crash happened about 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19 in a northbound lane of the Crosstown.

