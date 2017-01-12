Charleston police: Man arrested for a...

Charleston police: Man arrested for alleged heroin trafficking

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

Anthony Harley, 34, was wanted on three counts of trafficking and was arrested on Wednesday afternoon, said Charles Francis, a Charleston Police Department spokesman. Harley was previously arrested in April 2015 when he and a woman were taken into custody after a two-month police investigation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15) 25 min Loveeveryone 330
Thinking of moving to Charleston, feedback? 4 hr Stay Away 2
run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16) 21 hr Chomp 22
News Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t... Jan 9 Facts Trump Libs 1
Vetting Cabinet Members Jan 9 B Holland 1
Hillary Clinton is the Antichrist & the daughte... Jan 7 Hillary For Prison 30
Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12) Jan 7 Ifeoma 88
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Charleston County was issued at January 12 at 9:13PM EST

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Charleston, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,020 • Total comments across all topics: 277,878,784

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC