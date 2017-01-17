Charleston police ask for public help finding missing man
Shafeik Margwood, 29, did not respond to phone calls from his family on Wednesday, police said. He was last seen in the area of Sam Rittenberg Boulevard and Ashley River Road.
Read more at Post and Courier.
