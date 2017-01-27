Charleston officials consider affordable housing bond referendum, workforce housing changes
Members of Charleston's Community Development Committee met Thursday to discuss a possible referendum to sure up funds for affordable housing and continued discussing an ordinance to increase workforce housing requirements. During a conversation regarding the use of city bonds to finance affordable housing, Councilman Keith Waring questioned whether money from the accommodations tax could be used to help fund affordable housing for hospitality workers.
