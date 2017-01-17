Charleston medicine dispenser startup PharmRight raises funds as device sales begin
PharmRight Corp.'s Livi aims to be a smarter pill box. The Daniel Island-based company is looking to raise $1 million as it begins selling the product.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Smack The Invaders of Charleston
|18 hr
|Trump is Winning
|5
|More than 2,000 join women's march in Charleston
|18 hr
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Why arent the Clintons is prison yet? Lets go M...
|18 hr
|Trump is Winning
|1
|run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16)
|Sat
|Watching
|23
|Goodbye Obamacare freeloaders! HA HA HA!
|Jan 19
|Trump Rocks
|6
|Women's March on Washington plans sister march ...
|Jan 17
|Dudley
|7
|Local chainsaw artist and Bikers for Trump foun...
|Jan 17
|Trump is Winning
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC