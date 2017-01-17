Charleston man pleads guilty to manslaughter in connection with fatal 2015 Johns Island shooting
Samuri Stanley, a 24-year-old resident of Bohicket Road, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Thursday, said Jason Mikell, his defense attorney. Stanley will serve 85 percent, 17 years, of that sentence.
