Charleston is the latest place where Joe Biden says he wants to be reborn
It's no secret that Vice President Joe Biden enjoys our lovely city. His frequent trips to Kiawah Island for vacation and various haunts around the city in support of political allies are known to tie up traffic for hours.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|Mon
|Active Plus
|87
|Charleston City Police Profiling Citizens?
|Dec 31
|What Year 2017
|1
|Charleston public housing to get $4.6 million i...
|Dec 30
|For Real
|1
|Most Black Men Are Rude
|Dec 30
|For Real
|3
|Car shot in North Charleston shopping plaza
|Dec 29
|Steve
|2
|New roads bill would give counties option to ga...
|Dec 27
|New FBI Coming
|1
|TV show looking for families for backyard makeo... (Sep '09)
|Dec 26
|Lisa Burley
|83
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC