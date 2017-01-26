Charleston County Volunteer Rescue Sq...

Charleston County Volunteer Rescue Squad receives donation

Read more: The Moultrie News

The Charleston County Volunteer Rescue Squad received a generous donation from the Travis Manion Foundation in the amount of $7,500.

