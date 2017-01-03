Charleston County Sheriff's Office releases dashcam video of attorney Mark Peper's DUI arrest
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office has released dashcam video of the arrest of Charleston attorney Mark Peper earlier this week. Peper, 38, was charged on suspicion of driving under the influence, cocaine possession and having an open container of alcohol, according to jail records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|Jan 2
|Active Plus
|87
|Charleston City Police Profiling Citizens?
|Dec 31
|What Year 2017
|1
|Charleston public housing to get $4.6 million i...
|Dec 30
|For Real
|1
|Most Black Men Are Rude
|Dec 30
|For Real
|3
|Car shot in North Charleston shopping plaza
|Dec 29
|Steve
|2
|New roads bill would give counties option to ga...
|Dec 27
|New FBI Coming
|1
|TV show looking for families for backyard makeo... (Sep '09)
|Dec 26
|Lisa Burley
|83
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC