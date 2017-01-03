Charleston County Parks conducting wo...

Charleston County Parks conducting workshop on interpreting African...

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Moultrie News

The program, which CCPRC piloted last year, is presented by the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture, the Association of African American Museums and The National Association for Interpretation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Moultrie News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t... Mon Facts Trump Libs 1
Vetting Cabinet Members Mon B Holland 1
Hillary Clinton is the Antichrist & the daughte... Jan 7 Hillary For Prison 30
Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12) Jan 7 Ifeoma 88
News The Latest: FBI: Roof still embraces racist sym... Jan 7 Mikey Is A tRumpBOT 6
run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16) Jan 6 New York 21
Thinking of moving to Charleston, feedback? Jan 5 John S 1
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
 

Charleston, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,486 • Total comments across all topics: 277,802,931

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC