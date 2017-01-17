Charleston considers new rules to net more affordable housing from wave of new apartments
The Cottages at Longborough on Charleston's Upper Peninsula are an example of some of the workforce housing provided by the city. File The Cottages at Longborough on Charleston's Upper Peninsula are an example of some of the workforce housing provided by the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Smack The Invaders of Charleston
|9 hr
|Trump is Winning
|5
|More than 2,000 join women's march in Charleston
|9 hr
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Why arent the Clintons is prison yet? Lets go M...
|9 hr
|Trump is Winning
|1
|run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16)
|Sat
|Watching
|23
|Goodbye Obamacare freeloaders! HA HA HA!
|Jan 19
|Trump Rocks
|6
|Women's March on Washington plans sister march ...
|Jan 17
|Dudley
|7
|Local chainsaw artist and Bikers for Trump foun...
|Jan 17
|Trump is Winning
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC